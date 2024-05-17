Arrest made at Sam Houston

May 16—A man walked out on the playground at Sam Houston Elementary School Thursday morning during field day and appeared to be under the influence.

Ector County ISD police arrested him and charged him with criminal trespass, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication, Chief Communications Officer Mike Adkins said in a text.

No one was hurt. He didn't threaten anyone. Adkins wrote that the school started to put a Secure into place, but officers arrived before they could get kids, parents and staff inside.