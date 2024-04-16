Arrest made in Royal Street Mardi Gras night triple shooting
Arrest made in Royal Street Mardi Gras night triple shooting
Arrest made in Royal Street Mardi Gras night triple shooting
Betancourt faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.
Leiter has had three strong outings with Triple-A Round Rock this season.
Freeland was pinch running due to the Rockies being thin on their bench.
Our mostly off-road first drive reveals a well-executed off-roader with cool style and a high-quality interior. Well, not so much the interior in the 1958.
It’s finally official. Caitlin Clark is a member of the Indiana Fever.
The Detroit Pistons will hire an executive to oversee basketball operations after finishing the worst season in franchise history.
The March retail sales report provides a look at the health of the consumer as economists debate whether the US economy can remain resilient despite the high interest rate environment.
U.K.-based legal tech startup Lawhive, which offers an AI-based, in-house "lawyer" through a software-as-a-service platform targeted at small law firms, has raised £9.5 million ($11.9 million) in a seed round to expand the reach of AI-driven services for "main street" law firms. To date, most legal tech startups that have deployed AI have concentrated on the big, juicy market of "Big Law" — large law firms that have a presence throughout the country or globally and are keen on pushing AI into their workflows. Such startups include Harvey (U.S.-based; raised $106 million), Robin AI (U.K.-based; raised $43.4 million) and Spellbook (Canada-based; raised $32.4 million).
Big tech was back in favor with investors last week, despite a hot inflation report guaranteeing higher for longer interest rates.
The Blink Mini 2 home security camera is 25 percent off in both colors — black and white — in a deal on Amazon, bringing the already budget-friendly system down to just $30. It can be used indoors or outdoors.
'We'll deal with that Monday,' Dana White said about Arman Tsarukyan appearing to punch a fan during his UFC 300 walkout.
The Lakers would ultimately win the game over the Grizzlies by a score of 123-120.
Whether you're simply seeking comfort or protection from the elements, the right pair of waterproof shoes can make all the difference.
Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to dive into the how and why of the biggest news around the league this week. The trio start with the news of O.J. Simpson's passing and why it's hard to put a bow on his story and legacy. Rashee Rice has a warrant out for his arrest, and Charles thinks the league could be looking to issue a suspension. In other news, Jacksonville Jaguars pass rusher Josh Allen received a massive contract extension, as the Jaguars are betting Allen can be a perennial DPOY candidate. Jori is writing a piece on WR draft prospect Xavier Worthy, who broke the 40-yard dash record, so the trio discuss the how the value of speed has changed among evaluators over the past few decades. Many call for GPS data to replace 40 testing, but the technology is not standardized among all schools, which presents the question of how the NFL will go about enforcing standardization of GPS tracking. The hosts finish out the show by getting to the bottom of some rumors circling around the 2024 NFL Draft by determining which to believe, and which are bologna. They discuss Drake Maye, Malik Nabers, JJ McCarthy, Jayden Daniels and Jim Harbaugh.
Banchero became an All-Star for the first time this season, but with the Magic in the playoffs, he has his sights set on bigger things.
The creators of many hit indie games (including Vampire Survivors, Dead Cells and Spiritfarer) have come together to run their own showcase. You can watch The Triple-i Initiative here at 1PM ET.
Ben McLemore allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in 2021, when he was playing for the Trail Blazers.
New Balance CEO Joe Preston may not be a molecular biophysicist, but he knows that footwear innovation is the product of scientific research.
In Uber's new safety preferences page, users can choose to activate its safety tools for every ride or just for rides after 9PM.
Andy Behrens checks in on how some of baseball's top prospects are doing to start the season, leading with a bevy of Baltimore bats.