Arrest made over a year after fatal overdose

Apr. 17—Over a year after a fatal overdose in Lebanon, a suspect has been arrested and indicted on murder charges.

After a woman was found dead on March 19, 2023, the Lebanon Police Department believed that the death was the result of an overdose. An autopsy and lab testing confirmed that the woman overdosed on a mixture of methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Caster Williams was identified as the source of the drugs and was taken into custody Thursday after the Wilson County Grand Jury issued two indictments for second-degree murder.

Williams was arrested without incident.

The Lebanon Police Department stated that due to pending litigation, no additional information can be released regarding this case.

Home invasion suspect search

Lebanon police are also searching for a suspect related to a home invasion that occurred early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a burglary in progress in the Spence Creek subdivision off Hwy. 109, where a resident had woken up to a man standing in their bedroom. The suspect fled after the resident screamed and is described as possibly a white male, 5'10"-6' with a medium to large build, wearing all black.

The Lebanon Police Department stated on social media that there is no vehicle description available, and that its crime scene unit is processing evidence from the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Lebanon Police at 615-444-2323 or Detective Drennon at 615-453-4330.

The department posted a $1,000 reward on social media.