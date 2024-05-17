Arrest made in Middletown early morning crash and shooting

May 17—An arrest has been made and a warrant signed for two people allegedly involved in a shooting and crash early Friday morning in Middletown.

At about 1:50 a.m. Middletown police responded to the 4400 block of Roosevelt Blvd. for a traffic crash and found a car that struck a pole.

Less than 10 minutes later, a female was reportedly dropped off at the Atrium Medical Center front door, and she had sustained a gunshot wound.

The investigation found the driver of the single-car crash was involved in a disturbance with an individual driving another car. After the disturbance, there was an exchange of gunfire and a female was struck. After leaving the Atrium Medical Center, the vehicle was involved in the crash on Roosevelt.

The other vehicle involved, a pickup truck, was located on Gilpin Drive in Springboro with a bullet hole in the truck, according to records obtained by the Journal-News.

William Lewis White, 33, of Middletown, was arrested and booked into the Middletown City Jail, charged with felonious assault.

Officers Identified the driver of the vehicle that crashed and who was allegedly involved in the gunfire as Jaylon Tarell Hill, 26, of Middletown. Hill was transported via medical helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, but left that hospital, according to Sgt. Earl Nelson.

Police have issued warrants for Hill's arrest for felonious assault and having weapons while under disability.

Investigators believe another person was in the car when it crashed. That person had not been located Friday afternoon.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Ballinger at 513-425-7741 or 513-425-7700.