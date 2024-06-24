Arrest made after mailbox thefts at SouthPark apartment

One man is in custody after police believe he was involved in breaking into an apartment’s mailbox units and stealing packages in January.

Court documents show several people at the SouthPark Morrison Apartment Complex had their packages stolen out of secured lockers.

One victim tells Channel 9 that her packages were stolen not once but twice.

“We think like mailboxes are secure, secure place. And it’s been like a mess since December through January. said Carla Barbosa.

Carla Barbosa is one of 14 victims listed in a mail theft investigation at the apartment complex in south Charlotte.

Officers arrested William Dibella last week.

According to court documents he and other man forced their way into the mailroom in the complex in January.

Both men broke into 15 secured lockers.

All the packages in each locker were stolen.

“One was a gift to my brother. It’s frustrating. The not having your, your stuff that you bought,” said Barbosa.

Barbosa says her packages were stolen twice so far this year.

Now she says she tries to grab her packages as soon as they’re delivered.

“As I get the codes I try to go as fast as I can. So like I kind of avoid those situations,” said Barbosa.

Court documents say Dibella has a history of breaking into apartment mailrooms and stealing packages.

Barbosa is hoping this won’t happen again.

“I’m glad that some at least one of them was caught. So maybe that will help us to avoid more events like that,” said Barbosa.

Police haven’t identified the second suspect in this crime.

When they do, we’ll be sure to let you know.

If you have any information on any mail thefts, you are asked to reach out to CMPD.

