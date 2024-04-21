Arrest made after Lebanon burglary

Apr. 20—An arrest has been made in Lebanon after a man broke into a home in the Spence Creek neighborhood over the weekend.

Jonathan Drury, 18, was arrested in connection to the home invasion and was taken into custody on Tuesday night. He was charged with aggravated burglary, criminal attempt, simple assault and violation of probation. Police said that this was a targeted attack.

"It definitely was a targeted situation, and this isn't a common occurrence that we see every day," Lebanon Police Department Public Information Officer Richard Clark said.

The victim told police that she'd woken up to a man standing in her room on Saturday. Drury fled the house after the resident screamed. Officers canvassed the area and secured video footage from neighboring homes.

Detectives identified Drury as a suspect after following leads from several residents and through the department's SafeNet License Plate Recognition system.

Drury was at his residence when he was taken into custody.

"We are thankful for the cooperation our agency received from the neighborhood in reference to this incident," Lebanon Police Department Chief Mike Justice said in a statement. "I am equally as thankful for the dedication by LPD members who were determined to bring this suspect's victimization to an end. We hope that our community can understand that, while we wish to be as transparent as possible and make timely release of information, sometimes we are restricted by the release of some information that may jeopardize our investigation. Our thoughts are with the victim of this incident."

Drury has been issued a bond of $75,000 for criminal attempt, $25,000 for aggravated burglary, $5,000 for assault, and $4,000 for his violation of probation. His court dates are currently pending.