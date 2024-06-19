An arrest made in the killing of a man who was delivering groceries in Opa-Locka

More than a week after a grocery delivery in Opa-Locka quickly devolved into a murder, police have arrested the alleged gunman.

On Tuesday, Dawayen Bendross was charged with second-degree murder with a weapon. The 22-year-old still remains in Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

On the morning of June 8, Alejandro Linares, 40, was delivering groceries in the 1700 block of Northwest 142nd Lane, an arrest report read.

As Linares got out of his car, Bendross approached — pulling out a Glock .45 and shooting him in the chest.

After his arrest Tuesday, Bendross refused to speak to detectives.