Arrest made after juvenile stabbed in Dartmouth Mall parking lot, police say

One juvenile was hospitalized and another was taken into custody after a stabbing in a plaza parking lot on Sunday afternoon.

Officers responding to the Dartmouth Mall for a report of a possible stabbing in the parking lot outside of Five Below found a juvenile victim suffering from stab wounds, according to police.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

Authorities say a juvenile suspect was arrested in connection to the stabbing.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

