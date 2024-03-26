Arrest made in hit-and-run death of SUNY New Paltz student: What we know

KINGSTON - Ulster County sheriff's detectives have made an arrest in the January hit-and-run death of a 22-year-old SUNY New Paltz college student.

Ty Kobelt, 33, of Gardiner, has been charged with second-degree manslaughter, tampering with physical evidence, and leaving the scene of an incident resulting in death, all felonies.

He was arrested near his home on Friday, one day after an Ulster County grand jury indicted him on those charges in the January death of 22-year-old SUNY New Paltz student Raymond Rattray.

According to the sheriff's office, Rattray's mother had reported him as a missing person to the Town of New Paltz Police Department on Jan. 24.

Hours later, a person walking along Route 208 in the town of New Paltz found Rattray's body off the roadway and reported it to police.

A subsequent investigation determined Rattray had been walking along Route 208 on Jan. 23 when he was struck by a car driven by Kobelt.

The sheriff's office said detectives were able to find the vehicle involved within 15 hours after the investigation began. They also learned Kobelt took steps to conceal the damage to his vehicle.

Kobelt was arraigned Monday before Ulster County Court Judge Bryan Rounds and was sent to the Ulster County jail in lieu of $250,000 cash bail, $500,000 bond or $750,000 partially secured bond, pending further court action.

Kobelt is being represented by the Ulster County Public Defender's office. His attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.

