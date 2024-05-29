Arrest made in hit-and-run death

May 29—WEATHERFORD — Police have made an arrest related to the hit-and-run death of a Weatherford man last week.

William Cody Hernandez, 48, was arrested Monday on a charge of accident involving injury/death and booked into the Parker County Jail with a bond set at $250,000.

The incident occurred around 6 a.m. May 24 off South Main Street near Alford Drive. Police said a man was struck and killed while trying to cross the roadway near Waffle House and the driver fled the scene.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner identified the deceased as Steven Boles, 62, who died of blunt force injuries.

Police sought the public's help in identifying the suspect, with a $1,000 reward by Parker County Crime Stoppers offered for information leading to the arrest.

Crime Stoppers reportedly received an anonymous tip Sunday evening that provided a possible suspect and location of the vehicle, which had been described as a dark Toyota. Police said they were able to narrow down the type of vehicle involved in the accident by researching car parts that had been found on the roadway.

Detectives located a 2010 Corolla located at an address outside city limits, which had damage and blood evidence consistent with the accident. Police spoke with Hernandez, who reportedly confessed.

The charge is considered a second degree felony and is punishable by imprisonment of two to 20 years as well as a fine up to $10,000.