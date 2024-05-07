Arrest made in Garfield Township break-ins

May 7—TRAVERSE CITY — A 44-year-old Traverse City man was taken into custody after evidence recovered from his residence connected him to three break-ins, detectives said.

The man is in custody and awaiting arraignment, court records show.

At 6:30 a.m. Friday, Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office deputies investigated a suspected break-in at a Garfield Township business near Garfield and South Airport roads. Then, with evidence from the scene, Capt. Chris Clark said they executed a search warrant at the suspect's residence in Garfield Township.

Detectives and deputies said they found items from Friday's larceny, along with stolen goods from different break-ins that had occurred on Feb. 9 and Feb. 10, Clark said.

All three burglaries occurred at Garfield Township businesses, according to police.

The man was ultimately taken to jail on suspicion of stealing and an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, according to Clark.

The sheriff's office submitted charges against the man to the county prosecutor's office that include one count of larceny of more than $1,000 and two counts of breaking and entering a building with intent.