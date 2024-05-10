Arrest made following pair of robberies in Maywood's shopping district

Maywood police made an arrest on Friday following a pair robberies in the borough's downtown shopping district that have "shaken our community," Chief Terence R. Kenny announced on social media.

The owner of the Timely Cleaners dry cleaning business on West Pleasant Avenue was robbed and assaulted on Thursday afternoon. He told authorities a man entered his store and assaulted him while demanding money. The suspect reportedly stole $400 in cash before fleeing the scene

After detectives reviewed surveillance footage from the around the business, officers arrested a 53-year-old Hasbrouck Heights man within 16 hours. He has been charged with robbery, aggravated assault, theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is currently in Bergen County Jail pending a court hearing.

Police investigation an armed robbery at a Maywood jewelry store April 23, 2024.

Thursday's incident came weeks after a reported armed robbery at Diamond Fantasy jewelers on the morning of April 23. The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office did not disclose how much was stolen in this robbery or how many people were involved.

Kenny stated Friday that the "investigation is ongoing and remains our top priority."

"Maywood has always prided itself on it safe and welcoming environment and these recent events are out of character for out town," he said.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Maywood NJ: Arrest made following robberies in shopping district