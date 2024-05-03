Arrest made following complaints of alleged contractor fraud in Jefferson Parish

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — An investigation into alleged contractor fraud in Jefferson Parish has led to a man’s arrest.

Deputies with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office announced Friday, May 3, the arrest of 50-year-old Marlon Thomas.

According to deputies, the arrest comes after several complaints were made against Thomas in 2022 and 2023.

An investigation revealed Thomas was wanted by JPSO deputies on charges of residential contractor fraud, exploitation of the infirm and theft valued over $25,000.

After further investigation, deputies reportedly learned Thomas faces similar charges in additional Louisiana jurisdictions and that there may be additional victims of Thomas and added charges.

Deputies are asking that anyone who may have fallen victim to Thomas’s alleged actions call Detective Robert Stoltz from our Property Crimes Section at 504-364-5300 to file a report.

