Arrest made in fatal Sunday shooting in Chesapeake; victim identified

Police on Monday made an arrest in the killing of a 36-year-old Hampton man in Chesapeake.

Dondre Shiron Thorne, also 36, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Jonte Wilson along with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Police responded to the 5100 block of West Military Highway following a report of a shooting at about 6:26 p.m. on Sunday. Officers found Wilson with multiple injuries at a business on the block in question and he later died at the hospital.

Thorne fled the scene prior to police getting to the scene, according to a news release. No further information about the case has been made available as of Tuesday morning.

Thorne is being held without bond.

