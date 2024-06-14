Arrest made in fatal slashing of Mount Vernon woman in the Bronx

A Bronx woman has been arrested in the fatal slashing of a mother of three from Mount Vernon after a party earlier this month.

Jalessa Richardson, 32, pleaded not guilty Wednesday at her arraignment in Bronx Criminal Court to felony charges of second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter and a misdemeanor charge of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

She was arrested earlier that day by NYPD detectives in the June 1 killing of Ashley Smith.

Smith had her throat slashed outside a home on Oakley Street just after 6 a.m. The party had just broken up because of a fight, which spilled onto the sidewalk and ended with Smith mortally wounded. She was pronounced dead a short time later at Jacobi Medical Center.

Richardson was ordered held without bail and is due back in court Monday.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Woman charged with murder in slashing of Mount Vernon NY woman