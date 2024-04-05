Arrest made in fatal shooting at New Orleans senior living facility

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans police have arrested a man who’s accused of fatally shooting a woman at a senior living facility.

The New Orleans Police Department reported officers responded to a call around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 4 about a shooting in the 500 block of St. Maurice Avenue. It happened at Villa St. Maurice, a senior living facility run by the Archdiocese of New Orleans.

Officers found a woman with a gunshot wound and she was taken to a hospital by EMS, where she was pronounced dead.

On Friday, April 5, the NOPD reported 68-year-old Gerard T. Hill was arrested at the scene and later charged in connection to the fatal shooting. He was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center on one count of second-degree murder.

