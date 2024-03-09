Arrest made in fatal Pico Rivera hit-and-run, juvenile suspect still at large

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has made an arrest in a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred in Pico Rivera in March 2023.

Authorities arrested 28-year-old Juan Figueroa Sanchez of Garden Grove. He is the owner of the vehicle that struck and killed 36-year-old Yesenia Sanchez. Another victim, identified as 35-year-old Virginia Saucedo, suffered significant injuries in the hit-and-run.

LASD Capt. Jodi Hutak says Sanchez’s 15-year-old brother — who did not have a license — was driving the vehicle that hit the victims. Investigators say the 15-year-old did not attend school the day following the incident, and that Figueroa Sanchez drove him to Mexico.

The juvenile suspect may still be living in Mexico. His identity is being withheld due to his age.

Figueroa Sanchez has been charged with felony hit-and-run causing injury and death, child endangerment, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and accessory to a felony crime.

“That day, lives were changed for both families,” said Frank Saucedo III, Virginia’s father. “A beautiful young woman in her prime, a daughter, a loving mother and sister lost her life.”

Saucedo’s brother, whose name is also Frank, is hopeful that the juvenile who fled the country will face the punishment for his alleged crime.

“All we want is justice, we want closure,” he said. “Somewhere out there, there’s an individual living life with no remorse.”



LASD arrested Juan Figueroa Sanchez nearly a year after a fatal hit-and-run claimed the life of Yesenia Sanchez. LASD announced the arrest of Figueroa Sanchez on March 8, 2024. (LASD)

The families of victims, Virginia Saucedo, and Yesenia Sanchez with deputies at a new conference to announce the arrest of suspect Juan Figueroa Sanchez on March 8, 2024. (KTLA)

Hit-and-run victim Virginia Saucedo is still recovering from her injuries. 36-year-old Yesenia Sanchez died in the crash. Juan Figueroa Sanchez’s arrest was announced on March 8, 2024. (KTLA)

Deputies investigate the scene where Yesenia Sanchez was killed and Virginia Saucedo was injured in a fatal hit-and-run in March of 2023. Suspect Juan Figueroa Sanchez was arrested. The arrest was announced on March 8, 2024. (KTLA)

The crash occurred around 11:20 p.m. on March 12, 2023, on Rooks Road near Rose Hills Road, close to the Pico Rivera Sports Arena.

The two women were walking southbound on the curb of Rooks Road when they were struck by a vehicle traveling in the same direction. The suspects then fled the scene.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Pico Rivera Sheriff’s Station at 562-949-2421.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.