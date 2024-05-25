Arrest made in early morning Waynesboro shooting of 22-year-old

WAYNESBORO — An arrest has been made in an early morning Waynesboro shooting of a 22-year-old male, per a release by the Waynesboro Police Department.

Police arrested Dustin Allen Dove, 23, of McGaheysville, for his alleged involvement in the shooting, the release said.

At approximately 4:18 a.m. Saturday morning, Waynesboro officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1300 block of D Street, the report said. They found the victim with gunshot wounds and he was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment. His condition is currently unknown, according to police.

The Rush Taskforce and the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office members made the arrest at approximately 3:30 p.m. Saturday without incident, Waynesboro police said.

Police report that Dove has been charged with the use of a firearm in commission of a felony and aggravated malicious wounding.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with relevant information is encouraged to contact Detective Nystrom at (540) 942-6798.

