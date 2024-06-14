Arrest made on drug-related charges

Jun. 14—A Pulaski County man is in custody with drug-related charges against him following the execution of an arrest warrant.

According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, the incident began on May 16, 2024, when the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to a shots fired complaint on Branch Road, in the Nancy community. The original complaint stated that gunshots and screaming were heard from a nearby residence, and then a vehicle left at a rapid pace.

Deputies responded to the residence, but were unable to make contact with anyone inside, according to the sheriff's office. Concerned about the safety and welfare of the occupants, deputies made entry into the residence.

Deputies did not locate anyone inside of the residence, but while inside, they observed an indoor marijuana grow operation, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies exited the residence and called the Pulaski County Narcotics Division for assistance.

Detective Lieutenant Daryl Kegley secured a search warrant for the residence, which led to deputies locating approximately 523.9 grams of processed marijuana, a small amount of methamphetamine, 12 firearms, over $8,000 in cash, digital scales, baggies, and two growing marijuana plants, according to the sheriff's office.

Detectives were able to determine the identity of the person living in the residence was Bobby Burton Jr., 45. Deputy Ronnie Golden made contact with Burton at his place of employment and Burton acknowledged he did live at that address, according to the sheriff's office.

Detective Lt. Kegley filed for a warrant for the arrest of Burton, and on Thursday, June 13, Deputy Ronnie Golden was able to locate Burton at his place of employment, and arrested Burton on the Pulaski District court warrant.

Burton was charged with the following:

—Trafficking in Marijuana (8 ounces to 5 pounds) First Offense (Enhanced with Firearms)

—First-Degree Possession of Controlled Substance, First Offense (Methamphetamine)

—Cultivate in Marijuana 5 plants, First Offense

—Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess

Burton was transported to the Pulaski County Detention Center, where he was held on a $10,000 Cash or Property bond.

The investigation is ongoing by Detective Lieutenant Daryl Kegley.

The Narcotics Division was assisted by the Patrol Division and the Kentucky State Police.

Readers are reminded that a charge is an accusation only and that all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.