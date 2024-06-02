Arrest made after downtown Pensacola shooting early Sunday morning

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man faces several charges after a fight and shooting injures several people in downtown Pensacola early Sunday morning. Pensacola Police say they responded to the report of a shooting just after 1 in the morning near the intersection of Palafox and Intendencia Streets.

Police say a fight broke out between a large group of people. One person was hit in the head with a glass bottle, another victim was shot in the foot and several people were hit with shrapnel from gunfire. All victims are expected to survive.

Police later arrested 25-year-old Ramadhani Richardson. He’s charged with five counts of aggravated battery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, discharging a firearm in city limits, and an out of state warrant. He was booked into the Escambia County Jail. The news release doesn’t say how the fight started or what Richardson’s role in it may have been.

