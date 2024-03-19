Arrest made, new details emerge in shooting death of OKC woman

An arrest has been made and new details have emerged in the shooting death of a young woman earlier this month in south Oklahoma City.

Editor's note: This story updated previous reporting on Luna's last name.

Jacqueline Luna, 22, was shot in the morning of Jan. 13 while sitting in a truck outside the Paladar Cubano, a restaurant and bar located in the 2300 block of SW 29.

Police said people in the truck drove Garcia to an area hospital where she died.

On Jan. 18, members of the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force arrested Ahsad Malik, 27 at his Newcastle address.

Malik is being held at the Oklahoma County jail on a first-degree murder complaint. His bond is $10 million.

Oklahoma City police told The Oklahoman no other arrests have yet been made.

The deadly violence apparently was provoked by a fight earlier in the evening and a threat of retaliation.

Witnesses told police a man who was angry after getting beat up by several males threatened to get his “boys” and come back and “take care” of it, according to an affidavit for a search warrant.

One witness told police the shooter was a man firing from a white car with two other people in the front seat.

After the shooting, the witness told police, the shooter got into another car that investigators said was a 2024 gray Toyota Camry registered to Malik.

Police said the vehicle was located at the same address where Malik was arrested.

Attempts by The Oklahoman to reach a representative for Malik were unsuccesful.

