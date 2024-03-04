Arrest made in connection with murder of Carencro High School student
CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) — An arrest has been made in Friday’s shooting that left a Carencro High School student dead, authorities said.
According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, Malikai Doucet, 19, was arrested and charged with second degree murder following the shooting in which 18-year-old Jaylon Joiner was killed.
Joiner was shot Friday while exiting the school bus in the 200 block of Bradford Drive.
This case remains under investigation and additional arrests are expected, authorities said.
