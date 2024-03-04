Arrest made in connection with murder of Carencro High School student

CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) — An arrest has been made in Friday’s shooting that left a Carencro High School student dead, authorities said.

According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, Malikai Doucet, 19, was arrested and charged with second degree murder following the shooting in which 18-year-old Jaylon Joiner was killed.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

KLFY Daily Digest

Joiner was shot Friday while exiting the school bus in the 200 block of Bradford Drive.

This case remains under investigation and additional arrests are expected, authorities said.

Latest news

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.