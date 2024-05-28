Arrest made in connection with Lauderhill shooting that injured 9-year-old

A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in the parking lot of a shopping plaza in Lauderhill that injured a 9-year-old boy, and detectives are still trying to identify others involved and determine how many of them fired a gun.

Lauderhill officers were called to the shopping plaza at 1531 N. State Road 7, where the Lauderhill Mall is located, shortly before 11 a.m. Monday. During an argument in the parking lot, multiple people started shooting, police said.

The 9-year-old boy was shot in his right ankle, Lt. Antonio Gonzalez said in a news release Tuesday. He and his family were not involved in the argument.

Detectives determined three cars were associated with the incident: a white Toyota Prius, a white Chevrolet SUV and a black Chevrolet SUV. The driver of the white Chevrolet was identified as Jeremy Lockhart, 53, of Plantation.

Lockhart, who is on felony probation until 2026, was arrested Monday on one count of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. He was held in the Broward Main Jail as of Tuesday afternoon.

The driver of the black Chevrolet went back to the plaza after the shooting and is cooperating with detectives, Gonzalez said. The driver of the Toyota Prius has not been identified, and detectives are still trying to determine how many of the people involved fired a gun.

The 9-year-old boy was released from Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale later Monday, Gonzalez said.

