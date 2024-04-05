Arrest made in connection to double homicide in Franklinton
Two men were killed at a home in Franklinton on Friday morning.
Two men were killed at a home in Franklinton on Friday morning.
On Friday a 4.8 magnitude earthquake rattled the Northeast. Here are three important things to do during an earthquake, according to experts.
An earthquake rattled the northeastern U.S. on Friday.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about the A’s moving to Sacramento, the Marlins possibly becoming sellers very soon and give their good, bad and Uggla’s from this week in baseball.
Investors are increasingly uncertain about what the Federal Reserve plans to do this year as they absorb hot economic data and mixed commentary from some central bank officials.
"It was a pretty traumatic experience," one woman says of her delivery.
Charlotte, Brooklyn and Washington — as well as other possible sleeper teams — are expected to be the main drivers of the market, with unexpected playoff ramifications always looming.
LeBron James' eldest son averaged 4.8 points per game after missing the start of his freshman season due to cardiac arrest.
Jobs report Friday finally arrives, bringing a test for stocks that have struggled in the second quarter's early going.
Also on our cheat sheet: How to score $120 off the beloved Dyson Airwrap.
The European Union and United States put out a joint statement Friday affirming a desire to increase cooperation over artificial intelligence. As we reported Wednesday, this is the fruit of the sixth (and possibly last) meeting of the EU-U.S. Trade and Technology Council (TTC). Given the possibility of Donald Trump returning to the White House in the U.S. presidential elections taking place later this year, it's not clear how much EU-US cooperation on AI or any other strategic tech area will actually happen in the near future.
Which of these popular tumbler-style water bottles, the Yeti or the Stanley, is the right fit for you?
This hybrid wonder is like if stainless steel and nonstick cookware had a baby — get it on rare sale at Amazon.
Iowa and UConn face off in the Final Four round of March Madness this Friday.
According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is working on at least two robots at the moment.
Meta's AI image generator seems to be biased toward creating images of people of the same race, even when explicitly prompted otherwise.
It’s cheaper upfront to buy a house than to build one, but repairs and insurance costs could add up over time. Discover whether it’s better to build or buy a house.
Apple’s electric vehicle ambitions are one of the most recent -- and, frankly, best -- examples of a project failing in spite of seeming to have everything going for it. The jury is still out on the ultimate fate of the Vision Pro, but at the very least, Apple’s mixed reality headset demonstrates that the company isn’t afraid to keep trying where pretty much everyone else has failed. With the Apple Car firmly in the rearview, the company is reportedly exploring yet another notoriously difficult path: home robots.
Rice reportedly owned the Corvette and leased the Lamborghini involved in the crash.
Cleveland's season has been full of injuries and uncertainty, but the Cavs are still in the mix in the East, hoping to go further in the postseason than the year before.
How a boost of extra cash may impact the spending habits of US consumers.