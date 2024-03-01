Arrest made in connection with 24-year-old's fatal shooting in Phoenix alley

Phoenix police arrested a man in connection with the death of 24-year-old Roy Orozco who was found in a Phoenix alleyway on Feb. 22, police officials said Thursday.

Officers arrested 22-year-old Andrew Ormsby on suspicion of involvement in Orozco's death. Police said they found and arrested Ormsby on Wednesday near 59th Avenue and West Bethany Home Road, officials said.

At about 6 p.m. on Feb. 22, police responded to a location near Campbell Avenue and North 27th Drive, they said. When officers arrived, they found Orozco with at least one gunshot wound, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information was available Thursday night.

