Arrest made in Chinatown-International District shooting

Seattle police said they arrested a suspect who allegedly shot two men from a second-floor apartment window in the Chinatown-International District.

Detectives told KIRO 7 News that they found two men with gunshot wounds in a parking lot, near South King Street and 8th Avenue, Sunday at about 12:30 a.m.

The 37-year-old and 28-year-old men were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A hospital official told KIRO 7 News that one of the victims was discharged as of Sunday afternoon.

Investigators said they found the 24-year-old suspect hiding in a unit along with a gun by a window that overlooks the parking lot.

“Officer pulled a shotgun out, one man was arrested, and over here, there was a fire department and some officers,” said Cordelious Powers, who lives near the crime scene.

“Got me lowkey kind of scared because where it happened at, I do be taking my dog right there to use the bathroom sometimes,” said Cameron Hollies, who lives nearby.

The suspect is currently being held in King County Jail on two counts of first-degree assault.

No other details were shared.

KIRO 7 News spoke with Herbert Lui, the property manager of the 10-unit apartment building, where the suspect allegedly was found.

“This is really bad for the community,” he said.

Lui said this is the first time his building had an issue like this, however, he said the violence in the neighborhood has become far too common.

He said he hopes city officials will address this to protect the Chinatown-International District, home to many families and local businesses.

“I really do hope the city can do something about it to make this area more safe so people feel more comfortable to come to Chinatown to eat or tourists,” he said.

Hollies told KIRO 7 News that he believes a larger police presence in the area could help deter criminals from committing future possible crimes.

“More police action, taking care of violence and stuff. Responding to it faster,” he said.