Arrest made in $800k dream home fraud

Apr. 9—GREILICKVILLE — A Grand Rapids man turned himself in after allegedly defrauding a Georgia couple he promised to build their dream home.

David Jon Jenkins, 23, was arrested April 3 at the Leelanau County Sheriff's Office near Suttons Bay. The Georgia couple contacted the sheriff's office in December 2023. They told deputies they paid Jenkins Estate LTD almost $800,000 for Jenkins to act as a general contractor for their new northern Michigan home. Subcontractors started work on the house but stopped because they never got paid, according to a sheriff's office statement.

Officials said they received two other complaints about Jenkins in Leelanau County; one involving a similar fraud and another claiming an insufficient funds check to a sub-contractor.

In March, Leelanau Prosecuting Attorney Joe Hubbell authorized charges against Jenkins for two felonies — false pretenses of $100,000 or more and contractor fraud and fraudulent use of a building contract fund.

Anyone with additional information about Jenkins Estates LTD can contact Leelanau County Dispatch at 231-256-8800.