Arrest made in 3-year-old Garfield County cold case

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (KREX) — The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) made an arrest in a 3-year-old homicide cold case on Friday.

On May 11, 2021, GCSO responded to reports of a man found bleeding and unresponsive west of Parachute; the man, Wayne Moore, was found dead on arrival. The initial investigation of the scene determined Moore had been shot multiple times and was the victim of a homicide.

GCSO investigators worked for three years to find a suspect, conducting witness interviews, executing multiple search warrants and analyzing physical evidence. On May 10, investigators had enough evidence to obtain an arrest warrant.

John Michael Worley, 30, was arrested Friday without incident on the following felony charges:

First-degree murder

Stalking

Tampering with physical evidence

Worley was taken to the Garfield County Jail with bond set at $5 million.

GCSO thanks the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, the Parachute Police Department, the 9th Judicial District Attorney’s Office and the Garfield County Special Problem Enforcement and Response (SPEAR) Team for their assistance in the investigation.

