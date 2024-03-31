Arrest made after 2 people killed at East Georgia veteran’s center

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has made an arrest after two people were shot to death at an East Georgia veteran’s center.

On Sunday, March 24, at about 1:45 a.m., officers with the Millen Police Department responded to the Annie P. Chance Veteran’s Center in reference to a shooting.

Officers found Tyrell Brown, 28, and Maxine Jones, 48, dead at the scene.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police saw that Brown had been shot, but initially did not see any immediate signs of trauma on Jones.

An autopsy revealed that both victims had suffered from gunshot wounds.

At about 7:10 a.m., police said another shooting happened on Wasdin Street that was connected to the earlier shooting but no one was injured during that incident.

Millen police requested the GBI to investigate their deaths.

GBI arrested Raheem Whitfield, 28, of Waynesboro, and charged him with felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Whitfield turned himself in and was booked at the Jenkins County Jail.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: