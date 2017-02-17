Arrest of abused immigrant unleashes debate: Where should line be drawn?

Last week, in the middle of a nationwide immigration sweep, federal agents surrounded an El Paso, Texas, county courtroom, a place where victims of domestic violence – women, mostly – go to obtain orders of protection against their abusers.

Their target: an undocumented transgender woman. A survivor of numerous beatings from her live-in boyfriend, the woman, who court documents show had a history of criminal convictions and previous deportations, was seeking help. She had just been granted an order of protection before agents took her by the arm, escorted her outside, and took her into custody.

It’s a case that has shocked and outraged El Paso county officials, who called the enforcement action in their courtroom an unprecedented federal intrusion into a space meant to ensure their community’s public safety. Immigration advocates see it as another sign that the Trump administration plans to widen the scope of its priorities as it aggressively seeks to find and deport a wide range of the nation’s estimated 11 million undocumented immigrants.

“It’s just not tolerable,” said El Paso District Attorney Jaime Esparza, during a phone conference with reporters on Thursday. “We have really worked very hard in this community to reach out to victims of domestic violence to come forward, to make sure that they have access to law enforcement and the courthouse, and this puts a horrible chilling effect on this whole effort.”

Officials said no one could recall an incident in which immigration authorities entered a courtroom during a proceeding, posting agents inside and at each exit.

“And especially not in a courtroom that is reserved for victims of domestic violence,” said county attorney Jo Anne Bernal.

“This is not who we are,” said El Paso County Judge Veronica Escobar. “What happened last week is not who we are as a community, and it’s not who we are as a nation. This is unacceptable.”

The incident – and the broader immigration sweep – has unleashed a visceral debate over where the line should be drawn between humane ideals and the letter of the law.

While the Obama administration carried out immigration raids much larger than the ones last week, it had a careful policy of prioritizing criminals, as well as written humanitarian guidelines that made exceptions for some family situations and also an immigrant’s “status as a victim.” In many cases, immigration officials followed a “catch and release” policy.

So far, it appears the Trump administration is setting aside such humanitarian considerations. While the executive order signed in the first week of Mr. Trump’s presidency maintains a focus on undocumented immigrants convicted of crimes, it classifies nearly every undocumented immigrant as a priority, without listing any discretionary guidelines for possible exemptions.

FULFILLING A CAMPAIGN PROMISE

It’s a hard line that many Americans and immigration analysts support wholeheartedly. And as the president himself noted, it fulfills the promises of his signature issue during the campaign.

“In a real prioritization system, the ‘bad hombres’ are job one,” says Mark Krikorian, executive director of The Center for Immigration Studies, a research organization in Washington that supports the administration’s more aggressive approach to enforcement. “But that’s not where it ends.” When immigration agents target known criminals, he says, they should also arrest any “collaterals,” or other unauthorized immigrants discovered during the course of its sweeps.

“Yes, there has to be, and always is, some wiggle room in the law,” says Mr. Krikorian. “The problem is, we’ve had nothing but wiggle room for eight years. And now the very concept of enforcing the law against anybody is considered an outrage, and frankly, you’re a convicted felon – you don’t have a lot to complain about.”

In January, after signing his executive order at the Department of Homeland Security, Trump told immigration officials that they would now be enforcing the law more vigorously.

“For too long your offices and agents haven’t been allowed to properly do their jobs,” the president said. “But that’s all about to change...From here on out, I’m asking all of you to enforce the laws of the United States of America. They will be enforced and enforced strongly.”