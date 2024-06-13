Array CEO tells congressional panel solar jobs to triple

Jun. 12—The CEO of Albuquerque-based Array Technologies told a congressional panel on Wednesday he expects solar manufacturing jobs to triple in the next decade as the country moves to onshore advanced manufacturing.

Array CEO Kevin Hostetler testified before the Congressional Joint Economic Committee about increasing U.S. manufacturing through different types of incentives.

Array is building a $50 million manufacturing facility Albuquerque to boost its capacity to build the company's solar tracker technology, which is expect to employ more than 300 people. The company's innovations include ways for solar panels to track the Sun to increase efficiency or avoid hail storms.

"I am grateful to be leading Array during this nation's manufacturing renaissance," Hostetler said during his opening remarks.

He said solar jobs will triple in the next decade and businesses like his need to help create a skilled renewable energy workforce. He said Array partnered with Central New Mexico Community College to help train a future employees.

"Collaborations like these are building a pipeline of talent, ensuring that students and job seekers have the necessary skills and knowledge to thrive as the industry creates jobs," Hostetler said.

The hearing he spoke at was titled "Made in America: The Boom in U.S. Manufacturing Investment." Hostetler spoke about the Inflation Reduction Act, which incentivized U.S. growth in renewable energy and creating jobs in manufacturing. He said it allowed Array to make a significant investment into its manufacturing operations in Albuquerque.

Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., and the Chair of the Congressional Joint Economic Commission, invited Hostetler to testify before the panel.

Heinrich said during his opening remarks that the IRA, as well as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the CHIPS and Science Act, are driving an increase in American manufacturing, including in the clean energy sector and semiconductor production.

"With these historic bills Democrats have spurred a manufacturing renaissance across America," he said. "Not only is this benefitting our economy, but it will also bolster our national security and protect our children and grandchildren from the impacts of climate change for years to come."