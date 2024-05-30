Arraignments set for suspects in connection to 2023 Gilligan’s Island murder in Camden County

Action News Jax has received an update on the suspects connected to a man’s 2023 murder in the Gilligan’s Island area of Camden County.

We told you in July when 29-year-old John Andrew Mamph’s body was found in the water near Gilligan’s Island.

Four people -- Anthony Scott Mistretta, Debra Leane Doughtery, Frank Patrick Kennedy III, Bernice Rose McGuire -- have been indicted on the following charges in connection to Mamph’s killing:

Malice Murder

Felony Murder

False Imprisonment

Kidnapping

2 counts of Aggravated Assault

Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Assault

Aggravated Battery

Conspiracy to Commit Murder

Another person, Meghan Leigh Robison, has also been indicted on a charge of Making a False Statement. She was originally one of the five people arrested by the St. Marys Police Department in Mamph’s murder, but is not facing a murder charge.

Megan Leigh Robison, 33, of St. Marys

Mistretta, Doughtery, Kennedy, and McGuire are scheduled to be arraigned on Monday, June 29 at 9 a.m. in Camden County Court.

Robison was supposed to be arraigned on Wednesday, but her arraignment was moved to Wednesday, June 5 at 9:30 a.m. in Camden County Court.

PHOTOS: Suspects in 2023 Gilligan’s Island murder in Camden County

Five people have been indicted after a man’s body was found July 2023 in the water near an area known as Gilligan’s Island. Police have identified the man found as 29-year-old John Andrew Mamph. From top left, clockwise: Debra Leane Doughtery; Frank Patrick Kennedy III; Bernice Rose McGuire; Megan Leigh Robison; Anthony Scott Mistretta.

Anthony Scott Mistretta, 27, of St. Marys

Frank Patrick Kennedy III, 55, of St. Marys

Debra Leane Doughtery, 36, of St. Marys

Bernice Rose McGuire, 25, Kingsland

Megan Leigh Robison, 33, of St. Marys

