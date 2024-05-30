Arraignments set for suspects in connection to 2023 Gilligan’s Island murder in Camden County

Another person, Meghan Leigh Robison, has also been indicted on a charge of Making a False Statement. She was originally one of the five people arrested by the St. Marys Police Department in Mamph’s murder, but is not facing a murder charge.
Mistretta, Doughtery, Kennedy, and McGuire are scheduled to be arraigned on Monday, June 29 at 9 a.m. in Camden County Court.
Robison was supposed to be arraigned on Wednesday, but her arraignment was moved to Wednesday, June 5 at 9:30 a.m. in Camden County Court.
Spotify is facing continued backlash over its decision to discontinue support for Car Thing, its in-car streaming device, announced earlier in May. The device will no longer work starting on Dec. 9, 2024, the company said. On TikTok, Gen Z users are posting videos to express their discontent with Spotify's move and its recommended actions — like switching to Android Auto or CarPlay. Often, they didn't have access to built-in infotainment systems in their car in the first place, making them a target market for a dedicated player like Car Thing, the users note.
As factories and manufacturing facilities have gotten "smarter" through sensors, robotics and other connected technologies, this has created a potential treasure trove of data that can be mined for insights on bottlenecks and other areas for improvement. While big data analytics has for years been a mainstay of industries such as finance and logistics, it hasn't fully made its way into the manufacturing realm. This has created an untapped gold mine of insights, and more recently a nascent market for technologies designed both to capture and make sense of a vast array of manufacturing data.
New York Fed president John Williams said Thursday that he expects inflation to start coming down again in the second half of the year and once again reiterated the central bank won't lower rates until it sees further progress.