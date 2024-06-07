Arraignment held for two men charged with drug trafficking in Galion

Bond was set in Crawford County Municipal Court on Wednesday for two men accused of trafficking in drugs following a narcotics investigation by the Sheriff’s Office and Special Response Team.

Bond was set at $150,000 for Zachariah X. Zacharzuk, 29, during his initial hearing in Municipal Court, while bond for his codefendant, Michael R. Lucas, 33, was set at $75,000, according to court records.

Both men pleaded not guilty to second-degree felony charges of trafficking in drugs. Their cases are expected to be bound over to a Crawford County grand jury.

Officers seized more than a half-pound of methamphetamines as well as fentanyl, drug paraphernalia and cash at a Third Avenue, Galion, residence.

Lucas and Zacharzuk were arrested after officers converged on a residence in the 300 block of Third Avenue in Galion a few minutes before 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 4 with a search warrant in hand.

