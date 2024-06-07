Arraignment held for two men charged with drug trafficking in Galion

Kimberly Gasuras
·1 min read

Bond was set in Crawford County Municipal Court on Wednesday for two men accused of trafficking in drugs following a narcotics investigation by the Sheriff’s Office and Special Response Team.

Bond was set at $150,000 for Zachariah X. Zacharzuk, 29, during his initial hearing in Municipal Court, while bond for his codefendant, Michael R. Lucas, 33, was set at $75,000, according to court records.

Both men pleaded not guilty to second-degree felony charges of trafficking in drugs. Their cases are expected to be bound over to a Crawford County grand jury.

Officers seized more than a half-pound of methamphetamines as well as fentanyl, drug paraphernalia and cash at a Third Avenue, Galion, residence.
Lucas and Zacharzuk were arrested after officers converged on a residence in the 300 block of Third Avenue in Galion a few minutes before 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 4 with a search warrant in hand.

More than a half-pound of methamphetamines as well as fentanyl, drug paraphernalia and cash were seized.

