Arraignment expected Tuesday for suspended Orlando Commissioner Regina Hill following her arrest

An arraignment is scheduled Tuesday for suspended Orlando Commissioner Regina Hill.

Hill was arrested last month after the Florida Department of Law Enforcement accused her of elderly exploitation and fraud.

She has denied wrongdoing.

Hill is not expected to be in the courtroom Tuesday after her attorneys filed a waiver of personal appearance at the arraignment and a written plea of not guilty.

Hill is accused of seven felony charges, including falsifying documents to purchase a home and buy luxuries with a 96-year-old’s money.

If she’s convicted -- she’s facing life in prison.

Tuesday is also the deadline for candidates to file for a special election to release Hill on the Orlando City Commission.

Candidates have until 5 p.m. to file for the election.

At least nine candidates have filed to run.

The special election is scheduled for May 21.

