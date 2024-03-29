Arraignment date set for mother of Cairo Jordan. Here's what to know

Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls held up a photo of Dejuane Ludie Anderson who has been charged in connection to the death of her son Cairo Jordan, who was 5 at the time, during a press conference at the Indiana State Police Sellersburg Post in Sellersburg, In. on Oct. 26, 2022.

A court date has been scheduled for Dejuane Ludie Anderson, the mother of Cairo Jordan, the 5-year-old boy who was found in a suitcase in Southern Indiana, who was arrested earlier this month nearly two years after his body was found.

Anderson is set to be arraigned in Washington County Circuit Court in Salem, Indiana, on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m., a day after she is expected to be extradited from a Los Angeles Police Department facility, Washington County Sheriff Brent Miller said.

Anderson was taken into custody without incident on March 14 by the U.S. Marshals Service in California and is facing multiple felony charges, including murder, Sgt. Carey Huls of the Indiana State Police said.

Cairo Ammar Jordan was found on April 16, 2022 in a heavily wooded area in Washington County, Indiana, approximately 25 miles northwest of Louisville. His body was inside a suitcase with "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas Nevada" painted on its shell.

The Washington County community held a funeral for the then-unidentified Jordan shortly following his death, with more than 100 people attending the service.

He was buried in Crown Hill Cemetery, his headstone having the inscription: "In loving memory of a beloved little boy known but to God." His full name was later added on a space left open at the time of his burial.

During a March 15 news conference, Huls said many people in the community have kept Jordan in their thoughts and continually asked investigators for updates since he was discovered.

"There's still flowers to this day that are placed at his gravesite, (with) people praying for him and his family and that justice will be done," he said.

