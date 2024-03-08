Around the Southland: Hillcrest students get college science lesson, Orland volunteers battle invaders, and more

Hillcrest students head to NIU for anatomy lesson

A group of 20 science students at Hillcrest High School in Country Club Hills got their first college class experience last week in an anatomy program put together by professors and graduate students at Northern Illinois University in Dekalb.

The one day course designed for high school students was intense, fast-paced and typical of a college level science laboratory class, according to a news release from School District 228. Students had been preparing for the college short course since November 2023, when they received their long awaited invite to the program.

Offered once a year, the Northern Illinois University program offers students a chance to spend up to six hours studying gross anatomy in the NIU cadaver laboratory. Hillcrest was one of 15 schools chosen out of hundreds that applied to participate, making it only the second public high school in the south suburbs selected since the program’s inception in 2000. Andrew High School in Tinley Park was the other.

The daylong activity included prosected cadaver study, organ study, bone study and model study sessions staffed by NIU faculty members or Human Anatomical Sciences graduate students.

The Hillcrest students led by teacher Cordina Tate-Jackson made an impression on the instructors, according to the release.

“We have never had a group of high school students come to us with the knowledge and desire to learn like today,” NIU professor Karen Samonds said in the release.

Volunteers fight aggressive invaders, have fun at Orland Grassland

The Orland Grassland Volunteers pushed back an encroaching stand of dogwood at their annual Brats and Burn late last month at Orland Grassland Land and Water Reserve, part of the Forest Preserves of Cook County. They invited new volunteers to help with important lopping and burning of unwanted “woodies”, non-native, aggressive shrubs and trees that invade the prairie.

“We shorten our usual three-hour field day and take a break, combining critical prairie restoration work with fun and food at the worksite,” said Pat Hayes, site steward. “Brats, green peppers and onions sizzle on the fire while baked potatoes get hot in their pot. Others bring tasty treats. It’s a perfect way to make new friends.”

The work helped protect native flora of the highest conservation concern, according to a news release issued by the group. Species like hoary puccoon, scurfy pea, skullcap toadflax, prairie dropseed and many others live in the vicinity. The volunteers were able to push the invading dogwood way back.

“It’s amazing what helping hands can accomplish in just two hours,” Hayes said. “Volunteers often look at me like I’m crazy when I tell them what the plan is for the day, but then, when it’s done, they are amazed.”

More information on future volunteer days is with Marnie Baker at marnie.baker@gmail.com or at https://www.orlandgrassland.org.

Palos Park police mourn longtime volunteer

Palos Park police are mourning the passing of former Palos Park police volunteer and Citizen on Patrol member Bob Burns.

“Bob Burns and his wealth of knowledge was an important part of our Volunteers in Police Service program for a good number of years,” said Dan Polk, Palos Park’s police commissioner.

Burns was “always willing to roll up his sleeves and get to work no matter the assignment,” according to a release from the department.

Burns, a former Chicago Police Department captain, also lent a perspective that Palos Park police Chief Joe Miller said he “cherished and respected.”

“Often Bob’s intuition and understanding of policing issues were acted on and incorporated in Palos Park’s crime prevention and deterrence-based policing philosophy,” Miller said. “Bob was a part of the Palos Park family, a colleague, leader, and friend, he leaves behind a legacy of warmth, wisdom, and endless cherished memories.

Homewood Metra station to close April 1

The Homewood Station, which is currently undergoing a $20.7 million reconstruction, will temporarily close from April 1 to May 20 to replace the sole stairway leading to the Metra platform, according to a release from the transit agency. There was no indication that access to the Homewood Amtrak platform would be affected.

The Homewood Metra station has been open to customers during the reconstruction work, which began in May 2023, but because there is only one stairway to the platform from the pedestrian tunnel, there is no alternative path for customers while the stairs are being demolished and replaced. The elevator between the tunnel and the platform also will be closed and replaced starting the same day but for 90 days, meaning there will be no ADA access at the station for about three months.

Customers can use the nearby Calumet Station near 175th Street and Dixie Highway, which has ample parking, is ADA-accessible and is in a more inexpensive fare zone, as an alternative while Homewood is closed. The Flossmoor Station, which is also ADA-accessible, is also an alternative, officials said.

During the closure, inbound trains that normally run express from Homewood will instead run express from Calumet, and outbound trains that normally express to Homewood will instead run express to Calumet.

The reconstruction project is about halfway done and is expected to be complete in the summer of 2025. The work includes the construction of a new, ADA-accessible east headhouse, including a ramp; the renovation of the platform, wind breaks, warming house, and gatehouse; installation of new drainage, ventilation, lighting, and interior finishes in the existing tunnel; and replacement of the elevator and stairs connecting the tunnel to the platform. Also included is the construction of a new Pace bus facility, including three bus bays, a covered waiting area, and driver relief facilities.

Orland Park Rotary sets scholarship raffle

The Orland Park Rotary’s scholarship raffle is underway with tickets available until May 6 or until 500 tickets are sold. The winner will be drawn at 8 p.m. May 16 at Silver Lake Country Club, but the winner does not have to be present.

According to a release from the organization, in the 52 years of the raffle the Orland Park Rotary Club has awarded in excess of $1 million in scholarships to students at 10 area public and private high schools in addition to providing funds to students seeking technical education at Moraine Valley Community College.

This year, the club is offering an early bird drawing with tickets sold by April 15 eligible for a $500 prize. Raffle tickets are available through Debi Ross at insidelooksbydebiross@gmail.com.

