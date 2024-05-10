Around the Southland: Andrew students spread joy, new playground at St. Germaine, and more

Andrew students spread joy at Kennedy School

A contingent from Andrew High School in Tinley Park recently transformed the cafeteria at Kennedy School in Tinley Park into a dazzling prom venue for the developmentally delayed students there.

The group of Student Council leaders blew up balloons and hung streamers, turning the space into a magical wonderland fit for a prom celebration.

“It’s heartwarming,” said junior Abby Zurek as she worked alongside classmates, stringing a series of silver letters and numbers together to read “Prom 2024.”

The students purchased the decorations and party favors from funds raised at Andrew’s own school dances.

“We enjoy seeing how happy it makes (the Kennedy students),” said sophomore Eva Urban.

There’s such “joy on their faces,” agreed senior Sia Desai.

Decorating Kennedy School has been a long-standing tradition for Andrew’s student council. Every May, they send a team of students to create a prom for everyone to remember.

The annual tradition has become so popular among students that student council advisors Barb Sopiarz and Tracy Sukalo have to limit the number of volunteers each year by rotating teams of students.

“So many kids want to participate,” said Sopiarz.

“It’s cool to work with students beyond our high school,” explained Andrew senior Brian Ondras. “It’s awesome to celebrate all the successes of these students.”

The student volunteers not only decorate the cafeteria but stick around to dance and eat with the Kennedy School students. They also pass out prom-themed T-shirts and trinkets, such as necklaces, wristbands and sunglasses, that they purchase with student council funds.

The highlight is the crowning of the prom king and queen who receive stuffed animals and crowns from the Andrew students.

“We try to make it special for the kids,” said Sukalo. “We want (their prom) to be similar to (Andrew’s) prom.”

The time and effort students put into making prom so special is greatly appreciated by Kennedy School students and staff.

“We are incredibly grateful to the students of Andrew High School for their generosity and thoughtfulness,” said Kennedy School Principal Dawn Angelini. “Their dedication to creating an inclusive space where everyone feels welcome and valued is truly inspiring.”

Based in Tinley Park, St. Coletta’s of Illinois has been serving children and adults from the south and southwest suburbs for 75 years.

The Lt. Joseph P. Kennedy Jr. School for Exceptional Children, serves developmentally delayed students ages 3-22 while its Community Day Services program works with adults, helping them build adaptive learning skills, improve economic self-sufficiency and become more independent.

St. Germaine School builds new playground

St. Germaine School in Oak Lawn unveiled its new playground Wednesday, with officials noting in a news release it was made possible by the generosity of school families, parishioners and community members.

More than 100 people donated to a fundraising effort for the playground that generated over $20,000, and more than 30 parents came out to help assemble the equipment, principal Philip O’Rourke said.

“I have been blown away by the support for this initiative,” he said.

School officials said the playground is a welcoming space for students to foster relationships, enhance social skills and build their creativity. St. Germaine, 735 S. Kolin Ave., is a Catholic school with students in pre-k through 8th grade. Information is at www.stgermaineschool.com.

Lemont matches school record at IDEA state competition

Lemont High School matched a single-year school record as three students earned medals at the 2024 Illinois Design Educators Association State Competition in April at Illinois State University.

Senior Natalia Zagata was the state runner-up in Architectural Board, sophomore Mirella Miazga was the runner-up in Introductory Board, and sophomore Aidan McIntyre placed third in Introductory CAD. Junior Ania Liptak (Architectural Board) and sophomore Greg Kasper (Introductory Board) also advanced to the 2024 IDEA State Competition.

It was the state finals debut for each of the Lemont students, who earned their berths thanks to their performances in regional competition.

Moraine Valley hosts Tech Skills Competition

More than 45 high school students competed at Moraine Valley Community College’s annual Tech Skills Competition last month.

After competing in a virtual qualifier, district students visited campus and competed in the in-person challenge on electronics, information technology and cybersecurity, office skills and applications, and Photoshop. They encountered hands-on (such as soldering and configuration) and online testing before Moraine Valley faculty graded them and gave the top three awards to schools in each category.

A+IT Essentials: 1st Place — Oak Lawn Community High School, 2nd Place – Argo High School, 3rd Place – Eisenhower High School

Electronics: 1st Place – Oak Lawn Community High School, 2nd Place – Oak Lawn Community High School, 3rd Place – Eisenhower High School

Microsoft Office: 1st Place – Richards High School, 2nd Place – Richards School, 3rd Place – Shepard High School

CGI: 1st Place – Oak Lawn Community High School, 2nd Place – Argo High School, 3rd Place – Argo High School

“The competition was great. Staff and students really enjoyed themselves,” said Justin Valentino, Moraine Valley associate professor and coordinator of Local Area Networks. “We utilized our full-time and adjunct faculty and had a guest speaker, who chatted specifically with our dual-credit Photoshop students and gave a well-received presentation on his current work in the industry and path of study.”

Law Day at South Suburban College

South Suburban College in South Holland celebrated Law Day on May 1, with state and local law enforcement agencies, high school students from Bremen, Hillcrest, and Oak Forest, SSC legal studies students and SSC staff converging for a day of immersive experiences and insightful discussions.

A highlight, according to a news release from the school, was a simulation in which representatives from the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Office of the State Appellate Defender presented oral arguments on a criminal case followed by a question and answer session featuring representatives from both offices as well as Illinois Appellate Court judges.

Other activities included a mock crime scene arranged by the Illinois State Police that demonstrated the investigative process.

Send news to communitynews@southtownstar.com.