How to get around Fort Worth Zoo spring break traffic Wednesday, according to police

The Fort Worth Zoo is expected to be busy on Wednesday, thanks to half price admission and the hordes of spring breakers.

Both Fort Worth ISD and TCU are on spring break this week, meaning parents and students are on the hunt for fun activities in the city. Chief among those is a visit to the Fort Worth Zoo, which welcomed a baby gorilla last week.

From driving and finding parking, to buying tickets, here’s what to know for those traveling to the Fort Worth Zoo on Wednesday:

Buy tickets online, not on-site

The Fort Worth Zoo offers half price admission on Wednesday.

Tickets for adults are $10, while tickets are $8 for children under 12-years of age and seniors aged 65 or older. To purchase tickets online, visit here.

Zoo staff are encouraging folks to purchase their tickets online, as on-site ticket booths are likely to have long lines.

Driving to and parking at the zoo

To help with the influx of visitors to the area, the city has reopened all six lanes of traffic on South University Drive between the I-30 overpass and Riverfront Drive.

The inner lanes of both north and southbound lanes are milled, or rough, but drivable. All South University Drive lanes will remain open until March 18.

To help getting there, the Fort Worth Police Department recommends the following directions:

Traveling south: Take Interstate 35 to West Berry Street to University Drive.

Traveling north: Take Interstate 20 to University Drive.

The Fort Worth Zoo has also shared a few tips on traffic and parking:

Plan ahead for extra time spent on parking and traffic.

The zoo is busiest around lunchtime, so plan to go before or after that.

Fort Worth Police officers will be onsite to help direct traffic.

Trinity Metro’s ZipZone is offering $5 round trip fares to the zoo on spring break.