Arnold Palmer, golf legend, dies at 87

Richard: I am not sure we have made progress by trying to use cameras to determine intent of what happened. As in all videos they are made of thousands of separate frames taken a tiny fraction of time apart. Arm chair judging what a cop should or could do in a tenth of a second, may make good game show TV, but doesn't reflect the anxieties and realities of life. We all act and respond to different actions in different ways that is not always a self control behavior. Having someone scare you from behind, you may, jump, run, spin around, kick or simply faint and perhaps even die. Sometimes we are very edgy and the slightest thing can trigger an extreme reaction. At other times something happens right beside us, and we calmly just observe it, without the normal fear. I am sure, that most cops have never killed anyone, or even want to as many hope, that day never arrives. At the same time though we must be honest and acknowledge that the recent shootings of Police officers has made the situation now more dangerous for us as they are now on edge. In a split second decisions and actions are made based on what they think they see happening. Someone not doing as told and continuing to do something unknown to an officer is bound to make them extremely suspicious and uneasy, as if they make a mistake here, they may also be dead. If you have never been in a situation where you are the legal person with a gun, telling someone to halt or stop, and they refuse and are also armed, you might not have felt the hope they keep their hands away from their gun. The last thing anyone should want is to get into a wild west draw, no job pays enough to risk dying because they were a little faster. As a Marine on guard duty I halted officers all night long in the wind and the rain and we always went through the same routine of them putting Id on the ground, putting their hands on top of their heads turning around and taking 10 paces. Marine officers come in all temperaments, just like civilians. Most people know the law and the routine and follow it, perhaps they learned in school. Always though there will be ones who object, and you must point your gun and demand they cooperate or shoot them. I only came close to killing one, one time and am thrilled that I was able to not shoot him. Even legally I would not want to have that on my conscious. Life is not a video game, there is no restart.