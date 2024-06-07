Army veteran from White County leaves life insurance policy to St. Jude Children’s Hospital

SEARCY, Ark. – An Army veteran from White County is leaving a lasting impact after his death, donating a $20,000 life insurance policy to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Mathew “Logan” Plummer died in his own home on March 28. It was shortly after the 21-year-old’s parents, Kenneth Charles “K.C.” Plummer and Kristina Swiney, learned that upon enlisting in the Army at the age of 18, Plummer elected to deduct pay from his check for a life insurance policy.

Instead of writing it out to his name though, Plummer he listed St. Jude.

K.C. said he was not sure why his son selected St. Jude but remembered one of Plummer’s friends received treatment from the Memphis hospital in high school.

“What teenager thinks of kids with cancer in high school? Not many. I didn’t think that,” Swiney said.

She said her son was headstrong, diagnosed with high-functioning autism at a young age, but always carried a smile and often left others with one too.

Logan’s father found him unresponsive at his home. An autopsy was unable to explain what killed Logan Plummer apart from an irregular heartbeat. No drugs, alcohol or disease were found in his body.

Though Plummer’s death is still a mystery, what he did in his free time is something his parents have since learned. Errol Kumendong, co-owner Fried Rice N’ More, said Plummer was a regular but felt like a brother.

“He was like an angel,” Kumendong described.

Kumendong said Plummer stopped eating twice halfway through a meal and began helping, from scrubbing the floor to cleaning dishes, anything to lighten the load.

“I was just like, ‘Logan, please you’re a customer.’ He said, ‘No, I’m your family,” Kumendong said. “Who does that nowadays? Only Logan.”

Now, every Thursday inside Fried Rice N’ More is Logan Thursday where his favorites are available at a discount, including one roll he designed and named after himself.

“You just don’t realize how much of an impact your children have on this entire world, and sometimes it’s until they’re gone,” Swiney said.

Plummer is buried at Shady Grove Cemetery in Bald Knob because one day when his father asked him where he went off to so often, he discovered Plummer would clean off and place roses on veterans’ graves. K.C. said that selflessness inspires him.

“Just try and help out who you can help out, and don’t look for anything in return. Just try and help because it’s the right thing to do,” K.C. encouraged.

The $20,000 check will be presented to St. Jude once a medical examiner finishes all testing to learn more about Plummer’s cause of death.

To join in his generosity, anyone can register for a 9-11 Memorial Run in Jonesboro on Sep. 8. A military friend nominated Logan as its honoree this year so all donations will be forwarded to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

