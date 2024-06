A Massachusetts man was attacked by a grizzly bear protecting her cub in Yosemite National Park and lived to tell the tale. Shayne Burke was on his honeymoon with wife Chloe when he went off into the park to try to get pictures of a rare owl. That’s when he says he spotted a bear cub and before he knew it, the mamma bear had him in her sights. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.

