Army pulls training slide listing Hillary Clinton as example of ‘insider’ threat

The U.S. Army has pulled a slide from a training presentation that described Hillary Clinton as an “insider” threat to national security.

The slide, which was used in a PowerPoint presentation at Missouri’s Fort Leonard Wood, included the image of the Democratic nominee alongside pictures of disgraced retired Gen. David Petraeus, Chelsea Manning, Edward Snowden, Fort Hood shooter Nidal Hasan and Washington Navy Yard gunman Aaron Alexis and described them as “insiders” who were “careless or disgruntled” government employees.

An image of the slide, which had been used in local training presentations at the outpost since early 2015, was posted to Facebook on Sunday.

According to Maj. Thomas Campbell, a U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command spokesman, the slide has since been removed from the presentation.

An image of the slide. (U.S. Army W.T.F! Moments via Facebook)

“As is common with Army training requirements, the local unit was given latitude to develop their own training products to accomplish the overall training objective,” Campbell said in a statement to the Army Times. “This particular presentation had not been reviewed or approved by the unit’s leadership and does not reflect the position of the Army.”

Petraeus, who served 37 years in the Army, resigned as CIA director in 2012 over reports he provided Paula Broadwell, his biographer turned mistress, with classified information.

Manning, a former Army soldier, was convicted in 2013 of disclosing thousands of classified documents to WikiLeaks.

Snowden, a former National Security Agency contractor turned whistleblower, disclosed classified information that revealed the spy agency’s controversial domestic surveillance program before fleeing the United States in 2013 and ending up in Russia.

Clinton’s use of a private email server for State Department business was investigated by the FBI, which declined to pursue criminal charges. However, FBI Director James Comey did say there was evidence that Clinton and her colleagues were “extremely careless” while handling some classified information.

According to the Army Times article, military officials “recently strengthened its insider-threat training protocols, requiring more soldiers to receive in-person presentations.”