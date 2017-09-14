Army Special Operations soldiers injured in explosion in North Carolina

A sign of Fort Bragg is seen in Fayetteville, North Carolina September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Keane

(Reuters) - At least 15 soldiers were injured at the U.S. Army base in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, on Thursday after an explosion during training exercises, according to local media reports.

The soldiers were transported by helicopter to the Womack Army Medical Center at Fort Bragg for treatment, according to WRAL television's website, which cited authorities.

Lieutenant Colonel Rob Bockholt, a base spokesman, told Reuters he could not immediately confirm reports of an explosion.

"What exactly happened is under investigation," he said. "The number of those injured has yet to be determined."

The injured soldiers are members of the U.S. Army Special Operations Command, WRAL reported. The cause of the explosion and information on their condition were not immediately known.

