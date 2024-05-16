Army nurse shares Vietnam War experiences with Monroe chapter of DAR

MONROE — Sandy Wilson, who served in the Army Nurse Corps, recently spoke to members of the Nancy DeGraff Toll Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution.

“It was a pleasure to have her speak to our ladies. She shared her experience while serving during the Vietnam War with us,” said the chapter's Deborah Comer.

Several attended Sandy Wilson's program for the Nancy DeGraff Toll Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, including (front row, from left): Marcie Fix, Wilson, Susan Fortney and Jeanne Micka and (back row): Deborah Comer, Jeanna Vanderpoole and Jennifer Chesney.

Wilson was taught at Wayne State University’s College of Nursing. She joined the Army Nurse Corps at age 22 and served in Vietnam from June 1968 to June 1969. She was the captain nurse in the operating room. Her assignments were at 8th Field Hospital, Nha Tarang; 7th Surgical Hospital, Blackhouse; and 36th Evacuation Hospital, Vung Tau.

“She joined because they needed her skills and there was a shortage,” Comer said. “She says she is not a hero.”

Wilson retired as a lieutenant colonel. After her military service, she was a nurse educator with the University of Michigan.

Subscribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news and high school sports content.

Her government appointments include the Michigan Agent Orange Commission and the Michigan Veterans Trust Fund. She also is a member of American Nurses Association, Sigma Theta Tau and Association of Operating Room Nurses.

“She shared with us the effects of Agent Orange exposure to the soldiers, which we knew, but also the continuing effect in their offspring,” Comer said. “Chemicals in Agent Orange have been found in their children. Also, diabetes in the soldiers and their offspring has been directedly related to the Agent Orange exposure. She works with the government to get the services these veterans and their families need because of the Agent Orange exposure.”

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Army nurse shares Vietnam War experiences with DAR