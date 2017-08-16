Army helicopter with five aboard crashes off Hawaii: U.S. Coast Guard

n: This is a perspective of one of the residents of Charlottesville: "There seems to be a perception from people outside of charlottesville that what is going on here is two opposing groups coming to town and fighting some ideological battle that has gotten messy. That is not what is happening here. What is happening here is that several hate groups from the extreme right have come together under the "unite the right " banner here in our town and basically started acting as terrorists. This may seem like an exaggeration but it's not. A church service was held over because they had surrounded the building and police had to disperse them. People had to be escorted to their cars. My friend was there with her daughter. Everywhere they meet, businesses close. We had drive by shootings yesterday from a van marked k k k. A car plowed into a huge group of people. I'm sure you saw that on the newsfeeds. What you probably didn't see is that some of those people were on there way back from helping to repel a white supremacist march to predominately black housing development a few blocks away where they were attempting home invasions. I guess they were unfamiliar with the neighborhood. The residents repelled that one before antifa got there but there is some video of the altright folks getting run off on the daily progress twitter feed, if you're interested. So, basically, what I'd like you to understand is, this IS NOT two side egging each other on to unavoidable violence for more attention. This is one side of terrorists declaring that they can and will hold a town hostage (they've been saying it for over a month now, actually) and the town responding to that threat. The car that killed and injured people yesterday? Ohio tags. The medic tents, water bottles, snacks, shade tents (all volunteer, donations, none shut down by police... all manned by that radical left you keep hearing about) yeah, we all live here. I saw a lot of people I knew yesterday, none of them were speaking for unite the right. None of them were escalating violence, most of them were offering some kind of aid and defending. I'm glad you're following the situation, but your generalizations are inaccurate in this case. Be blessed."