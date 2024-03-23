Army four-star general suspended during investigation of alleged misconduct

The U.S. Army recently suspended a four-star general after documents revealed that he allegedly meddled with the military branch's command assessment program.

Gen. Charles Hamilton, the head of Army Materiel Command, has been temporarily suspended from his job, according to Army Secretary Christine Wormuth's spokeswoman.

Hamilton is accused of using his high-ranking position to influence the approval of a lieutenant colonel's command assignment.

CONGRESSIONAL GOLD MEDAL SOUGHT FOR WWII GHOST ARMY THAT DUPED NAZIS

The female lieutenant colonel was initially interviewed by an assessment board, which had unanimously voted not to recommend her for command.

Gen. Charles Hamilton, who works as the head of Army Materiel Command, has been temporarily suspended amid an investigation of his conduct.

The four-star general allegedly persuaded the board to give the lieutenant colonel a second interview. Before that interview took place, Hamilton reportedly contacted the second interview's potential panelists to discuss the candidates.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

The second panel also voted against the candidate. The officer is still allowed to try a future assessment next year.

NATIONAL WWII MUSEUM'S NEW EXHIBIT USES AI TO LET VISITORS HAVE VIRTUAL CONVERSATIONS WITH VETERANS

Hamilton has been reassigned amid the investigation. Wormuth's spokesperson, Army Col. Randee Farrell, told the Associated Press that the Secretary of the Army stands by the integrity of the Battalion Commander Assessment Program.

Once Hamilton's investigation is over, the Army will review its command assessment program "to ensure maximum fairness," Farrell said.

Four-star generals are top-ranking in the Army, and only nine officers have ever earned the rank of five-star general. According to the Army's website, Hamilton began his job as a Commanding General in March 2023. Before that, he was a Lieutenant General and served as the Army's deputy chief of staff.

The Pentagon building in Arlington, Virginia, on Friday, April 21, 2023.

Fox News Digital reached out to the U.S. Army for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.





Original article source: Army four-star general suspended during investigation of alleged misconduct