Armonk man charged with attempted murder of North Castle police officer

An Armonk man was charged Tuesday with aggravated attempted murder of a police officer after he attempted to stab a North Castle police officer while being arrested at his residence May 20.

Westchester County police spokesperson Kieran O'Leary said Sgt. William McClure and officer Chris Costa responded to the scene on Hallock Place in Armonk around 12:26 p.m. Monday, May 20, where a 78-year-old woman needed medical care.

While at the residence, O'Leary said the officers identified Joseph Spennato, 38, also present at the scene and had two bench warrants out for his arrest.

The residence on Hallock Place in Armonk on Tuesday, May 21 the day after a shooting occurred on Monday, May 20

When the officers tried to arrest Spennato, he allegedly grabbed a 5-inch folding knife and attempted to stab McClure, who was wearing a ballistic vest, multiple times in the back. Costa then shot Spennato twice, requiring him to undergo treatment for non-life threatening injuries at Westchester Medical Center.

A joint investigation between the Westchester County Police Department and the Westchester County District Attorney's Office led to Spennato's arraignment for attempted murder of a police officer Tuesday evening while at Westchester Medical Center.

Spennato was ordered to be held without bail and will be remanded to Westchester County Jail upon his release from the hospital.

