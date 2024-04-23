Arming Tennessee teachers would open them to being victims of unstable or immature youths

The Tennessee Senate voted to arm faculty and staff in our schools.

Our legislators believe more guns are needed to save lives. However, this makes a potentially dangerous environment into an absolutely dangerous environment.

All that is needed is for an unstable student to disarm a teacher and, we can envision what will follow.

From a study, “School Shootings: What we know about them and what we can do to prevent them”: (K-12, college/university, and mass shootings: similarities and differences Robin Marie Kowalski et al)

“Because most of the perpetrators of K-12 shootings are under the age of 18, they cannot legally acquire guns. In the study it was determined handguns were used in over 91% of the K-12 shootings, and almost half of the shooters stole the gun from a family member. Without guns, there cannot be school shootings. Clearly more needs to be done to keep guns out of the hands of youth in America.”

From an article titled: “Maturation of the Adolescent Brain”: (Maturation of the Adolescent Brain Mariam Arain et al)

“Such evidence supports the hypothesis that the adolescent brain is structurally and functionally vulnerable to stress, risky behavior, drug addiction, impaired driving, and unprotected sex. The development and maturation of the prefrontal cortex occurs during adolescence and is fully accomplished at the age of 25 years. This means that some people may have struggles with impulsive decisions.”

Our state legislators do not care about what studies have described related to behavior and outcomes.

It is very direct:

Do not arm teachers and staff Make sure guns are not made available to any K-12 student as their brains have not matured enough to understand the consequences of their actions.

Byron Kamp, Mount Juliet 37122

