Armenia recognizes Palestinian state

Nikol Pashinyan, Prime Minister of Armenia, speaks during a press conference in Berlin. Kay Nietfeld/dpa

Armenia is the latest country that has recognized an independent Palestinian state, according to a statement released by the Foreign Ministry in Yerevan on Friday.

"The catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza and the ongoing military conflict are among the primary issues on the international political agenda that require settlement," the ministry said.

Armenia had always regarded a two-state solution as the best way out of the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians, it noted about its recognition.

"We are convinced that this is the only way to ensure that both Palestinians and Israelis can fulfil their legitimate aspirations," it said.

Israel reacted with indignation and, according to the ministry, summoned the Armenian ambassador to deliver a sharp rebuke.

In recent weeks, Norway, Spain, Ireland and Slovenia have recognized a Palestinian state to exert pressure for a resolution to the decades-old conflict.

However, there is currently no visible practical path to a two-state solution.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vehemently rejected a two-state solution, as does the militant Palestinian organization Hamas.