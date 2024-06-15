Armed woman shot by Newport News police dies of injuries, officials say

An armed woman died after being shot Saturday during a standoff with police following an alleged carjacking, according to the Newport News Police Department.

No officers were injured, and authorities have not released the woman’s name.

A press release stated Newport News police officers responded around 2:20 a.m. Saturday to reports of a person with a gun and then subsequent shots being fired in the 1100 block of Jebs Place, near 16th Street. There, officers came in contact with an armed and “agitated” woman.

“Despite several attempts to deescalate the situation, and due to the subject’s actions, an officer discharged his weapon striking the subject,” the release stated.

The woman later died of her injuries at a local hospital.

Police say before the shooting, the woman held two people — who later reported the incident to authorities — at gunpoint and demanded one of them drive her to a specific location. The driver crashed into a parked vehicle, and the woman left the scene on foot.

After the shooting, the woman’s gun was recovered and found to have previously been reported stolen, according to police.

Following standard protocol, the officer involved in the shooting was placed on administrative leave with pay pending the completion of an investigation.

